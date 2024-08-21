Let’s look at the features of the new one in more detail August update For Starfieldavailable from the night of August 20th and characterized above all by the arrival of the new REV-8 vehicle but not onlyas there are also other improvements such as 60 fps on Xbox Series S.

Alongside what was done for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S now also supports the possibility of choosing between different targets regarding the frame-rate, i.e. “30, 40, 60 or Uncapped”if you have a display equipped with VRR, which should lead to a significant improvement in performance even on Microsoft’s minor console.

If you don’t have a display with Variable Refresh Rate, you can still choose between 30 and 60 fps, but you may experience screen tearing, Bethesda says in this new update.