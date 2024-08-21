Let’s look at the features of the new one in more detail August update For Starfieldavailable from the night of August 20th and characterized above all by the arrival of the new REV-8 vehicle but not onlyas there are also other improvements such as 60 fps on Xbox Series S.
Alongside what was done for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S now also supports the possibility of choosing between different targets regarding the frame-rate, i.e. “30, 40, 60 or Uncapped”if you have a display equipped with VRR, which should lead to a significant improvement in performance even on Microsoft’s minor console.
If you don’t have a display with Variable Refresh Rate, you can still choose between 30 and 60 fps, but you may experience screen tearing, Bethesda says in this new update.
What’s New in Starfield’s August Update
The possibility to choose the Priority between Graphic Quality and Performanceregardless of the target frame rate you set, although it is obviously advisable to use the Performance priority if you choose higher fps.
You can also enable or disable VSync: removing it can improve the fluidity of the game, although it does expose the game to the risk of screen tearing.
In short, the update brings the various additional options for customizing the graphics already seen on PC and Xbox Series X to Xbox Series S, as well as other additions, among which obviously the main one is represented by the REV-8 vehicle.
The latter, presented yesterday evening together with the date of the Starfield: Shattered Space expansion, allows you to travel faster and more dynamically on the surfaces of planets, also using propulsive rockets and additional weapons.
In addition to this, the update improves the performance and stability of Starfield and also applies numerous adjustments through a rather large patch that resolves several issues found on different fronts of the game, as visible in the official patch notes available at the link below in “source”.
