Javier Aguirre has made it clear that for him the age of a player does not matter and that if he is in good form he will be considered for the Mexican National Team.
In his previous tenures with the Tri, the ‘Vasco’ distinguished himself by calling up players such as Alberto García Aspe (2002), Óscar ‘Conejo’ Pérez, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Francisco Palencia and Braulio Luna (2010) despite being veterans.
Below we present the veterans who could return to the Mexican National Team during Javier Aguirre’s third term in charge of the Aztec team:
‘Chicharito’ Hernández played his last game for El Tri in September 2019. Since then, Mexico’s all-time leading scorer has not been considered for the squad. ‘Vasco’ Aguirre left the door open for the Chivas de Guadalajara striker, at 36 years old, in case he recovers his form.
The 34-year-old midfielder has not been considered by the Mexican national team after the 2022 World Cup. Herrera is a regular in the Houston Dynamo and in several interviews has indicated that he is open to returning to El Tri and that he has not yet retired from the Aztec team. HH has several characteristics that are to the liking of the ‘Vasco’.
The Mexican goalkeeper has one goal: to attend his sixth World Cup. Jaime Lozano, the former coach of El Tri, decided to let him go in order to give younger goalkeepers a chance. However, with the return of the ‘Vasco’, the door is open for the 39-year-old goalkeeper to once again form part of the squad and look for a place.
Although it is true that Raúl Jiménez has not recovered the form he had before his terrible injury, the Mexican striker is still competing for a place at Fulham, in the best league in the world. The 33-year-old striker plays very well with his back to goal, can link up with his wingers and is capable of creating plays for himself. He has everything to be the starting number nine for the ‘Vasco’.
It seems that Santiago Giménez will have to continue waiting for an opportunity with the Mexican National Team. In addition to the return of Raúl Jiménez, ‘Vasco’ Aguirre could have Henry Martín back, América’s fifth all-time scorer. Although at 31 years old it is difficult to consider Martín a veteran, it seemed that he would no longer be called up to El Tri after Jaime Lozano ruled him out for the Copa América.
