There Constellation Edition Of Starfield And available for pre-order on Bethesda official storeboth in the Xbox Series X|S version and in the PC version, at the price of €302.51 and with the limitation of a single purchase per user.

Big and heavy, Starfield’s Constellation Edition has recently become the object of desire of quite a few enthusiasts, given the quantity and quality of the items included in the package:

A copy of the Starfield game

Shattered Space Expansion (Upon Release)

Up to five days early access

Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Space Suit, Helmet and Boost Pack

Access to Starfield’s digital artbook and original soundtrack

Steelbook display case

Patch Constellation

Chronomark Starfield watch and case

Credit stick with laser engraved game code

That’s not all: by pre-ordering you will also receive the Old Mars Skin Pack, which includes the following in-game bonus items:

Laser cutter

Deep mining helmet

Deep Extraction Pack

