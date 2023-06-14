There Constellation Edition Of Starfield And available for pre-order on Bethesda official storeboth in the Xbox Series X|S version and in the PC version, at the price of €302.51 and with the limitation of a single purchase per user.
Big and heavy, Starfield’s Constellation Edition has recently become the object of desire of quite a few enthusiasts, given the quantity and quality of the items included in the package:
- A copy of the Starfield game
- Shattered Space Expansion (Upon Release)
- Up to five days early access
- Constellation Skin Pack: Equinox Laser Rifle, Space Suit, Helmet and Boost Pack
- Access to Starfield’s digital artbook and original soundtrack
- Steelbook display case
- Patch Constellation
- Chronomark Starfield watch and case
- Credit stick with laser engraved game code
That’s not all: by pre-ordering you will also receive the Old Mars Skin Pack, which includes the following in-game bonus items:
- Laser cutter
- Deep mining helmet
- Deep Extraction Pack
