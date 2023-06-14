In today’s day ATLUS shared that the two recently announced games, Persona 3 Reload And Persona 5 Tactics will also launch on other console platforms and PC.

Persona 3 Reload

Talking about Persona 3 Reloadthe game – a remake of chapter 3 of the series – will be released on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game will be released in early 2024.

Experience the title like never before, with a revamped combat system, innovative graphics and gameplay, improved audio with brand new English voice acting and much more. Immerse yourself in the Dark Hour and awaken the depths of your heart!

Persona 5 Tactics

With regard to Persona 5 Tactics, however, we have before us a new tactical RPG taken from Persona 5: the title will arrive on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game will be released on November 17, 2023.

Defeat your enemies with powerful Personas and a huge variety of weapons and wipe them out in style in this new tactical RPG based on the award-winning Persona 5.