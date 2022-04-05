Through a video, Bethesda today revealed the first character that we will be able to see inside Starfield, the new sci-fi style game currently in development at its studios. It is about Vascoa robot that will act as a companion to the player throughout the adventure, offering support during all journeys.

This cute cyber friend was introduced directly by the studio, which recorded a short video that was posted on Bethesda’s official Youtube account. To describe the characteristics of this character is Istvan Pelythe lead artist of the studio currently working on the ambitious project.

As you can see from the images in the video (which we propose as always at the beginning of the article), this robot will mostly deal with maintenance tasks, being a machine created specifically for exploratory expeditions in the constellations. While her roles are peaceful, just as her duties aren’t aggressive, she is nonetheless equipped with weapons to be used in case of need. In short, a travel companion reliableamong the best ever that a traveler could wish for.

We do not know if Bethesda wants to continue on this line in the coming weeks, and maybe introduce us to the next character among those we will see in Starfield, but for that, we will just have to wait.

It is no coincidence that we have defined this product as ambitious because, he explained Phil SpencerBethesda with Starfield even wants to surpass what it did with Skyrim, a colossal mission to say the least.

Starfield will take players into space, and it wants to do it in a way that wants to be innovative and accessible at the same time, but above all by offering a great and incomparable experience to others. Knowing the skills and experience of the studios in question, we can believe it is possible, but only if we take the right time.

Starfield will come up PC and on next-generation consoles Xbox Series X and S exclusively, and it will be possible to play it already on day one with the Xbox Game Pass, an advantage that should not be underestimated. The release date, barring last-minute postponements, is set for November 11 this year.