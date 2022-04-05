Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- This day begins the program of celebrations for the 32nd anniversary of the founding of the Valle del Fuerte Regional Museumin the city of Los Mochis.

Cultural authorities of the municipality of Ahome announced the celebration with a program of artistic and cultural activities that will take place from April 5 to 9.

Gladis Aidé Gastélum, General Director of the Municipal Institute of Art and Culture of Ahomeextended the invitation to citizens to join this party, because this is a space open to all Ahomen families and visitors.

For his part, Andrés Valencia, director of Museums and Historical Heritage of the IMAC, announced the program of festivities of the emblematic cultural center of the city, which will dress up, so that the inhabitants of the region know the cultural wealth that there is in the Regional Museum of Valle del Fuerte.

As part of the festivities, there is also a craft show made up of members of the Sinaloa Artisan Association, unveiled by Mayra Burciaga, a local artist, who was on behalf of this civil association from the state of Sinaloa.

Gladis Gastélum, general director of the IMAC, and Andrés Valencia, director of the venue, announce the program of festivities of the Valle del Fuerte Regional Museum. Photo: Discussion

Celebration program

On Tuesday, April 5 at 6:00 p.m., there will be the presentation of academic research books and a conference with Dr. Ernesto Guerra García.

On Wednesday, April 6, at 6:00 p.m., artistic presentation by the students of the House of Culture Prof. Conrado Espinosa.

On Thursday, April 7, the Radio Inapo Yoreme Toponymy capsule is presented at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday the 8th, at 6:00 p.m., the group Insignia Versatile Show will be presented and the festivities close on Saturday, April 9, with the Bazaar and Artisan Show by Artisans of Sinaloa, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

craftsmen

On Saturday, April 9, the Bazaar and artistic exhibition of the Association of Artisans of Sinaloa will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Regional Museum, where artisans from Matatán, Mocorito, Guasave, San Miguel and Los Mochis, and they will work in the Art workshop in Bule.