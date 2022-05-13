As you know, yesterday Bethesda announced that Starfield And Redfall have been postponed to 2023.

Starfield was originally supposed to arrive on November 11 on PC and Xbox Series X / S, while Redfall’s launch date has yet to be announced.

Obviously, the fans were quite disappointed and now the comment from the Xbox boss has arrived, Phil Spencerwho wrote on Twitter:

“These decisions are difficult for the teams that create the games and for our fans“.

“While I am fully in favor of giving the teams time to release these great games, we listen to the feedback. We want to provide quality and consistency, we will continue to work to best meet those expectations“.

These decisions are hard on teams making the games & our fans. While I fully support giving teams time to release these great games when they are ready, we hear the feedback. Delivering quality & consistency is expected, we will continue to work to better meet those expectations. https://t.co/mIfXGd3rui – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) May 12, 2022



As mentioned, the postponement of Starfield and Redfall was a blow to the fans, but Bethesda and Xbox could “make up for it” with some surprise announcements at the June event.

