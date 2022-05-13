An investigation is carried out in Taranto for the discovery of one 23-year-old girl who died in a cave, inside the San Marco ravine. The Carabinieri found his body with a syringe beside it. For this reason, the most accredited hypothesis on the causes of her death is that of an overdose, which gave the young girl no escape.

The body of the 23-year-old was found by the Carabinieri of Massafra, in the province of Taranto. Her body was in a cave in the San Marco ravine. Next to her body, now lifeless, one syringe. The girl had long been addicted to drugs.

For this reason, the most accredited hypothesis on the causes of the death of the young girl of only 23 years is that of death from overdose. After the discovery, which took place on the morning of Thursday 12 May, the prosecutor on duty has already ordered the autopsy on his corpse.

The autopsy analyzes have already been entrusted by the Prosecutor’s Office to the coroner Marcello Chironi, who will have to clarify the causes of the death of the girl who, according to what was said by the police, had no fixed abode and was already known by the authorities.

The investigations are currently underway, no leads are excluded, even if the overdose appears to be there thesis more followed by investigators. It will only be the autopsy to provide a clearer picture of the death of a young woman 23 years old who died alone in a cave.

Photo source from Pixabay

23-year-old girl who died in a cave: homeless, she was addicted to drugs

The police did not disclose the identity of the 23-year-old girl. To give the alarm a woman who knew her, who called the agents because she was no longer able to keep in touch with the young woman.

Despite it was disappearedno one has ever reported his disappearance, so much so that he was not on the list of missing persons in Puglia.