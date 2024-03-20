The 1.6 update for Stardew Valley has caused a massive spike of interest, resulting in a new record Steam concurrent player count.

The previous peak was set back in January 2021 with around 95,000 concurrent players, according to SteamDB. Now that's leapt to over 146,000 players.

It's also now inside the Steam store top 10 top sellers, aided by a 20 percent discount – it's available for just £8.79.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: Where does Nintendo go next for the Super Mario Bros. Movie 2?Watch on YouTube

The new peak isn't necessarily a surprise. Stardew Valley first released back in 2016 and has gained a huge following in the years since. By May 2022 it had sold over 20m copies.

Update 1.6 is the first major update since December 2020 and has galvanized the farming sim's community, leading to the new peak. It's available now on PC (Steam, GOG), with consoles to follow.

The update was teased in June 2022 and in the lead up to release this past week, creator Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has been releasing singular patch notes each day.

New features include a major new festival, new items and crafting recipes, a new farm type and more. Perhaps more importantly, there are now hats for pet cats and dogs, plus players can drink mayonnaise.

There's no better time to jump into Stardew Valley, then.

A further patch, 1.6.1, is also “imminent”, which is set to fix a handful of bugs.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



And if you're using mods already, plenty have already been updated for the new version.

PSA for people who use mods: A ton of mods are already updated for 1.6 (check out https://t.co/RYjYIYjuk7). Also, I've added a public steam branch that will let you stay on version 1.5.6 if you choose. I recommend trying out 1.6 without mods, but it's up to you — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) March 18, 2024

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



In a previous Q&A, Barone wouldn't be drawn on whether a 1.7 update would be on the way, but never say never?

It's likely his priorities will now shift to next game Haunted Chocolatier, which is still without a release date.