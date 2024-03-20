Ministry of Justice plans to create inspection mechanisms for state administrations to release frozen funds

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security identified that States and the Federal District have at least R$4 billion in transfers from the FNSP (National Public Security Fund) locked up in state administrations. According to the Power360R$1 billion of this amount was allocated to improvements in prisons and the remainder to other matters related to public security.

The ministry led by Ricardo Lewandowski plans to create inspection mechanisms so that States can release these sworn resources in the first half of 2024. On January 29th of this year, they were passed on more than R$1 billion.

Government members believe that the lack of funding is the result of poor management by the States of federal resources. They mention, for example, that some state administrations did not carry out new tenders even with the transfers.

The criteria for defining transfers are adopted based on the demands to combat crime in the States. In addition, the measures established in the National Public Security Program.

Unlocking is one of the priorities of Lewandowski's management. It will be up to Mário Sarrubbo, the new national secretary of Public Security, to negotiate the execution of transfers to the States.