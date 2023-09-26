It is no longer a secret that some high-end chains, that is, with overpriced products, operate with the motto “we sell experiences.” Perhaps the most famous is starbucksa brand that was recently exhibited in Querétaro by a client who recorded the most disgusting thing you can imagine between your food.

There are not many secrets behind the video that you will see later, you already had an approximation in the title, we will only expand a little on what the user ‘@giovaniczares’ published on TikTok: an infestation inside the food shelf at the Starbucks ‘Ubika Universidad’ branch.

Have they already taken action on the matter? Still, if you are as scrupulous as I am, you will surely be disgusted by eating or drinking anything in said establishment for at least a few months. No doubt they’ve already taken action, so relax.

What’s in the viral video?

In the clip that was spread via the Chinese social network, you can see an employee behind the counter with the typical uniform of the world-renowned cafe, in front of him, the grocery area with the characteristic lighting.

What is different from usual is that At the Starbucks Ubika Universidad branch in Querétaro, cockroaches and ants were caught among the food that were about to be sold to the public.

In the recording, the animals are particularly seen on a croissant that was right in the middle of other foods.

Gross!

It is not the first time that cockroaches have been caught in the food area or on food in stores, but it is one of the most striking in recent months considering that Starbucks is a company famous worldwide for “selling experiences.” What a bad experience, by the way.

