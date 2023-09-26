A woman works from home with her devices connected to a Wi-Fi network. trumzz (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

An airport that doubles its traffic every three years and maintains the control tower of a decade ago is doomed to collapse, slow traffic and the loss of flights. Something similar happens with the internet at home. Most homes have incorporated more than a dozen devices connected to the home Wi-Fi that require more capacity and speed for proper use, such as quality audiovisual broadcasting or video games or teleworking. The operators respond by now offering connections of up to Gigabyte (Gb), which means an exchange capacity of just over one billion (2³⁰) bytes per second, but this increase in supply and demand for data contrasts with the majority existence of routers, the devices that distribute the flow of information packets between networks, with Wifi 5 technology, incapable of effectively digesting this traffic. When Wifi 6 has not yet penetrated beyond 18% of homes, Qualcomm has just launched its new platform 10G Fiber Gatewaywhich advances Wifi 7, still uncertified, and multiplies the domestic connection capacity.

96.1% of homes in Spain have access to fixed (83%) and mobile broadband, according to the Statistics National Institute. Only 13.1% access the Internet solely through a mobile connection, a percentage lower by more than three points in some countries, according to DSA. This statistical portrait, common in many regions of the planet, makes the router domestic into a fundamental element that, however, is not updated in accordance with the new reality.

Chris Szymanski, director of Broadcom, considers the move to new generations of wireless interconnection to be critical. “We see the most immediate capacity crisis in Wi-Fi,” he assures the specialized portal. RCR Wireless. The vast majority of traffic, as he explains, is managed through the router, to which almost all devices connect. “Wi-Fi capability should be the primary focus of wireless broadband to drive new applications that operate indoors,” he concludes.

Diego Huertas also warns wireless global architect at Ikusi: “Current Wi-Fi networks do not have sufficient capacity to meet the high demand for connections and applications. Migration to the latest generations is necessary to avoid the common congestion problems and complaints from users.”

“This year,” according to Claus Hetting, president of Wi-Fi Now, “there will be 19.5 billion devices with wireless connections in operation in the world”, with an annual growth of 20%. These data make the transition to Wifi 6E (evolution of the 6 from four years ago) and 7. “It is underway,” says the Wi-Fi Alliance, the certification body for this technology that plans to approve the seventh generation next year.

Some companies are not going to wait. The suppliers of routers TP Link or Eero have adopted the Wifi 7 compatible platform presented this month by the multinational Qualcomm in San Diego (USA). Intel has also entered this market. The average price in the United States of a router enabled for the new wireless connection is around 550 euros and an imminent supply of some of these devices is expected in Europe.

‘Routers’ and devices compatible with Wifi 7 that are already on the market and shown at Qualcomm’s headquarters in San Diego.

The technology is available, but it remains for the operators to offer it, the user to demand it and the countries to make the necessary spectrum available. In this sense, Diego Huertas, expert at the technological services company Ikusi, explains: “With the evolution to Wifi 7, new functionalities are enabled and one of them is being able to make use of the 6GHz band, which is used for information transmission. This opens up new possibilities in access speed and will help solve the congestion problem. However, in Spain only half of the channels in this band have been enabled, leaving the country at a disadvantage when it comes to having greater capacities.”

Other countries are ahead. Gary Koerper, vice president of the North American telecommunications company Charterstates that they will offer the new generation “as a standard”, as a reference standard for all users. The British EE, part of the BT group, has joined. “The client builds his life on connectivity,” justifies Danny Marshall, director of the latter company.

Rahul Patel, Vice President of Qualcommassures that the new generation is the most important of all in the face of the “congestion suffered by both public spaces and homes”, where it estimates that there will be more than 20 connected devices and traffic of up to 10Gb will be recorded in five years in 59 % of houses that will generate “a critical situation”.

Poor performance undermines customer confidence in the operator, which can lead to abandonment. Therefore, broadband operators are under immense pressure to offer quality Wi-Fi services to their customers. Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment (ASSAI)

A report from the consulting firm ABI Research, which refers to a study by Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment (ASSAI), also warns of the limited capacity of the bands of the most common Wi-Fi standards due to the increase in traffic. According to this study, the permanence of Wi-Fi 5 has “the unfortunate chain effect of degrading the quality of service due to increased congestion, latency and interference.” “Poor performance undermines customer confidence in the operator, which can lead to abandonment. Therefore, broadband operators are under immense pressure to offer quality Wi-Fi services to their customers,” the report warns.

Price war

But the panorama is difficult to manage. The price war limits the ability of telecommunications companies to invest in infrastructure, services and equipment. “I don’t blame the operators because I think they don’t know how to make money. And if this situation continues, they will not be able to move towards new technology, which requires investment,” admits Ganesh Swaminathan, vice president and general manager of Qualcomm.

Huertas, from Ikusi, also observes companies’ reluctance to make new investments in wireless connection technologies, but warns: “There is no better time than now.”

Swaminathan considers a change in strategy necessary and uses the Spanish situation as an example: “In countries like Spain, I think services can help modify subscriptions. Watching a high definition movie with the best sound with a Wifi 5 is not fun. Telefónica can say: ‘It’s not my problem, if you pay 33 euros, that’s what you get.’ But if Telefónica has the ability to tell the customer that if they want the best experience it will cost them five euros more because it is going to provide them with an experience package in streaming [en línea]you can change the model.”

The manager also points to customer demand as key and expresses it with an analogy. “The user can drive on highways for free from their taxes. But if you want to use an expressway, you can pay a toll. It’s a few euros, but you need it because the free road is congested. The same thing happens in the data. The highway from the cloud to the home and into the home is congested and certain toll roads are needed to provide new services. “Maybe some people who don’t want to pay extra won’t use it, but others will and the operator will get more income from premium customers.”

Alex Roytblat, vice president of Wi-Fi Alliance, defends the implementation of the greatest speed to achieve Europe’s digitalization objectives, but adds an element to consider in this approach: the moment of high inflation. The customer wants and needs more, but is reluctant to pay an extra cost for the connection and to renew the equipment that allows them to take advantage of the new capabilities.

In this sense, Roytblat details that 75% of those surveyed in a Eurobarometer by the European Commission affirm that a more affordable high-speed connection would significantly facilitate the use of digital technologies. “From these results, we can conclude that affordability will be a key factor in determining whether Europe achieves its digital goals,” he warns.

The new Wifi 7 road offers 36Gbps, although it can reach 46.4, well above the maximum data speed of the sixth generation (9.6 Gbps). Multi-Link Operation (MLO) facilitates large file downloads, video streaming and virtual reality, as well as lower latency by quickly switching between available bands. In this way, Wifi 7 promises improved performance, expanded capacity, greater reliability and resilience against interference.

Qualcomm’s 10G Fiber Gateway platform has been presented in San Diego during an event with international press to which EL PAÍS was invited.

