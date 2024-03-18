Other clues emerge regarding the mysterious man strategic on Star Wars in development at Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn, which it is apparently based on Unreal Engine 5.

As had also emerged previously, apparently the Star Wars RTS in question managed to escape cancellation, which instead affected the action on the same franchise that was in development at Respawn, perhaps connected to The Mandalorian, at within EA's extensive restructuring that led to numerous layoffs.

There isn't much information about it, but based on a job announcement published by Bit Reactor and related to a Senior Lighting Artist, it seems that the game in question is based on Unreal Engine 5.