Other clues emerge regarding the mysterious man strategic on Star Wars in development at Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn, which it is apparently based on Unreal Engine 5.
As had also emerged previously, apparently the Star Wars RTS in question managed to escape cancellation, which instead affected the action on the same franchise that was in development at Respawn, perhaps connected to The Mandalorian, at within EA's extensive restructuring that led to numerous layoffs.
There isn't much information about it, but based on a job announcement published by Bit Reactor and related to a Senior Lighting Artist, it seems that the game in question is based on Unreal Engine 5.
A job advert with explicit information
In fact, in the characteristics of the role sought, the ability to take care of the lighting of various levels and cutscenes using the Lumen technology of Unreal Engine 5, therefore it is clear how the Epic Games graphics engine is the technological basis of the game.
For the rest, the strategy in question was announced for the first time in 2022, although it was never actually presented in an extensive manner, and seems to be a title based on the typical real-time structure of this genre, centered on the Star Wars universe .
Despite the recent cancellation of Respawn's action, therefore, it seems that this RTS is still in development and apparently it is also quite advanced, based on the new Epic Games graphics engine.
#Star #Wars #strategy #game #Respawn #Bit #Reactor #Unreal #Engine
Leave a Reply