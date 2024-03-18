One of the tours of the moment in the Mexican Regional is “Prófugos del annex: en las pedas y en los pedos”by two great exponents of this musical genre: Julión Álvarez and Alfredo Olivas. As part of this first tour that they carried out jointly, last weekend They had a concert at the UACh University Olympic Stadiumin the city of Chihuahua, Mexico, a show attended by almost 40 thousand people. Despite the success they had, the interpreters They ended up being fined by the municipal authorities for having sung corridos.

Why can't corridos be sung in Chihuahua, Mexico? In July 2023, the Councilors of the City Council reformed Article 34 of the Civic Justice Regulations, as well as articles 208, 209 and 222 of the Entertainment and Entertainment Regulations for the Municipality of Chihuahua, so They approved the ban on music that denigrates women (reggaeton) and that advocates crime (narcocorridos) in mass events. Likewise, a fine between 674 thousand and one million 200 thousand pesos was approved.

In a part of the “Prófugos del annex” concert, Julión Álvarez and Alfredo Olivas forgot that in Chihuahua, Mexico, corridos are prohibited. When they both played “The bad guy from Culiacán”, they received instructions from the staff that they could not sing those types of songs. Given this, “El Patroncito” stopped playing his accordion and “The King of the Box Office” apologized; As “El chavo del 8” (played by comedian Roberto Gómez Bolaños, “Chespirito”) said, “it was without wanting to.”

“Hey, you know what? We are drunk, but not disrespectful, we don't remember that here we can't sing corridos, we really forgot, excuse us, we ask publicly and here, before all of you, an apology. Government, excuse me, We really publicly apologize, we lost our way, now, yes, they are going to charge us the fine, so we will pay it,” said Julión Álvarez, laughing. The fans were encouraging them to sing said corrido, but instead of continuing with “El malo de Culiacán”, they performed “El corrido de Chihuahua”.

However, through a statement, the Subdirectorate of Municipal Government of Chihuahuaannounced that will fine the organizers of the concert, since five songs were performed that apologize for crime. Pedro Oliva, Deputy Director of Municipal Government, stated that “the previous deposit that was made as guarantee for the amount of 6,500 Measurement and Update Units, which is equivalent to 705,705 pesos, will be made effective”, and that it will be in the coming days when the specific sanction will be assessed, derived from the various faults committed during the development of the event. “This is in accordance with article 222 of the Regulation of Public Entertainment and Entertainment for the Municipality of Chihuahua, and for non-compliance with the regulations, it will be effective in favor of the municipal coffers.”

Pedro Oliva, Deputy Director of Municipal Government, pointed out that during the “Prófugos del annex” concert of Julian Alvarez and Alfredo OlivasHE They reproduced musical content, videos and images in apology for the crime; The sanction also applies for promoting violence against women.

