'Star Wars: The Acolyte' is a new Disney Plus production about the universe of 'Star Wars'. Although this project had already been announced in advance, its next release date has finally been confirmed. Likewise, in this first preview, it is possible to see some recognized faces in the world of acting.

On the other hand, 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' will develop part of the beginning of the war and how crimes were committed during the High Republic. Furthermore, 'The Acolyte' is one of the most anticipated projects by 'Star Wars' fans, who have waited long months to enjoy a new story about this universe. We invite you to read this note about everything you need to know about this production.

Watch the trailer for 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' HERE

When is 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' released?

'Star Wars: The Acolyte' will premiere on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. This series takes place around 100 years before 'Episode I: The Phantom Menace', at a time when this golden period was already showing some imperfections and signs of deterioration.

During the High Republic, there was an era of abundance, wisdom, and Jedi guardians. It is said that in that glorious period, the Galactic Republic projected its protective light over the entire galaxy. The Sith had been exterminated and evil seemed under control. However, darkness lurked in the shadows and waited for its opportunity to extinguish the light permanently.

Where to watch the trailer for 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'?

'Star Wars: The Acolyte' will be available through Disney Plus. The platform confirmed its launch through a recent trailer. Likewise, it is expected that this new story of 'Star Wars' can give greater depth to the previous ones in the saga.

What is 'The Acolyte', the new Star Wars series, about?

The official description of the plot offers the following details: “An investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces are revealed.”.

According to Dafne Keen, who plays a character in 'The Acolyte', the series will explore how the Sith infiltrated the Jedi order. Although not many details have been revealed about the plot itself, the chronology and the old expanded universe could offer some clues about it.

Cast of 'Star Wars: The Acolyte'

Amanda Stenberg

Lee Jung-jae

Manny Jacinto

Dafne Keen

Jodie Turner-Smith

Rebecca Henderson

Charlie Barnett

Dean-Charles Chapman

Carrie-Anne Moss

Margarita Levieva

Leslie Headland