Respawn Entertainment, which is about to release Star Wars Jedi Survivor, is also currently working on a new Star Wars game. It is one first person shooter (or FPS if you prefer) and now we find out through a job offer that this new video game could also include a multiplayer mode.

The Star Wars Jedi saga is characterized by its uniquely single-player and action-adventure nature, but Respawn Entertainment he is also the developer of the FPS Titanfall and Apex Legends: it therefore came as no surprise that the team is working on a shooter related to the Star Wars franchise, on which Electronic Arts has strongly focused over the years with various products, from Battlefront to Squadrons.

These last mentioned games were mostly based on the multiplayer. It is therefore not strange that EA also wants to include a multiplayer mode in the new Respawn Entertainment title, above all because it allows you to apply economic models from Games As to Sevive and monetize in the long term, while games like Star Wars Jedi are bought and put aside.

Precisely, Respawn Entertainment is looking for a Senior Gameplay Software Engineer for “the Star Wars FPS team”. Among the “desirable qualifications” is a requirement for experience playing multiplayer games. This is a fairly clear indicator, even if it is not a definitive confirmation.

We recall that last year Respawn confirmed that it was working on three games: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, the FPS we have already talked about and a strategic game.