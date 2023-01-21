Salvador Illa, at a time from the PSC National Council. /PSC

Salvador Illa, first secretary of the PSC, has defended this Saturday his proposal to reach an agreement that unlocks the budgets. The leader of the socialists and the President Pere Aragonès met last weekend in Arenys de Mar (Barcelona) and gave themselves a week to reach a consensus that, for the moment, they have not reached. In a speech at the PSC National Council, Illa has avoided making an explicit mention of that deadline and amid bitter criticism of the Government, which she has accused of intransigence, has issued this warning: “The PSC does not close doors, it builds bridges but it is not a fragile reed that moves according to the wind. We don’t talk just to talk.”

Before the party’s senior staff, Illa has confirmed her position and has warned that when the PSC speaks “it knows what it is saying.” “We are not here to hold anyone’s umbrella. We have a project: less noise and more work is convenient”, he affirmed. Illa has affirmed that most of the proposals that they claim, such as the expansion of El Prat airport, the unblocking of the Hard Rock Café or the Ronda del Vallès, have the support of the territory and the Parliament. “Hearing certain comments, the threat is the most powerful manifestation of impotence”, he said in reference to ERC.

The negotiations are at a limit point and in fact Aragonès has convened this Monday the Consell de Diàleg Social, made up of employers and unions, with whom he closed an agreement on December 5, to present the updated budgets. The President He transferred to Pedro Sánchez on Thursday, before the summit, his willingness to settle accounts with the Socialists. Given the current blockade, the president of the ERC, Oriol Junqueras, described this Friday as “selfish” the parties that do not support the accounts and the question now remains as to whether the Republicans will tighten relations with their group in Congress. ERC has 33 deputies and inescapably needs to agree with the PSC (33) or Junts (32) and maintain the votes of the commons (eight) to approve the accounts. The PSC has always said that it will not get up from the table and that the ball is in the government’s court to decide what it wants to do.

Visibly upset, Illa has defended that his plan generates “prosperity” and “protects” the citizens and has rejected that it is “maximum or all or nothing” although in reality they demand the entire package. “They are minimum proposals to put Catalonia in motion. Over the intransigent attitude of those who lead the weakest Government in the entire history of self-government ”, he stated. “It seems that the problem is not the proposals but that they have been made by the PSC”, he said and criticized that, in his opinion, it gives the impression that Esquerra does not know “the needs of municipalities such as Vila-seca, those of the Baix Llobregat or Terrassa and Sabadell”.

The PSC offered itself on August 22 to negotiate the budgets and Illa has revealed that this position caused surprise even among members of her own party. “We have reached out. This Government does not work and we are building an alternative ”, she has affirmed. He has not avoided mentioning the summit and giving Aragonès one of lime and one of sand, whom he thanked for acting as host while reproaching him for abandoning the initial ceremony when the Spanish and French anthems sounded. “Be careful with the symbols. There is no need to offend anyone”, he stated, thus closing the speech: “Pedro Sánchez is playing for Catalonia; the same as Jaume Collboni for Barcelona or Nuria Marín for L’Hospitalet. We have a project and we play it”.

