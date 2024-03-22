Star Wars Outlaws received a premiere classification in South Korea, which places the game in a segment dedicated to adultswith a rating of “19+” which could be linked to a specific feature present in the Ubisoft game, namely a mini-card game reminiscent of poker.
In fact, the issue does not seem to be linked to the violence present in Star Wars Outlaws: usually this does not imply a classification of the genre unless it is particularly extreme and explicit. Just look at how Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which has a similar tone, received the typical 15+ rating in that region.
What would therefore move the age group upwards would be the presence of “a mini-game that leads to betting on in-game content and obtain dividends”, reads the summary description applied to the Ubisoft title by the classification body.
A game of cards?
The main reason would therefore be this card game simulated within the world of Star Wars Outlaws, which evidently evokes issues related to betting and gambling, which can make the issue more thorny than “simple” violence, paradoxically.
In particular, this mini-game could be a reproduction of the Sabaccpresent within the Star Wars lore for years and which should have a rather in-depth counterpart within Star Wars Outlaws, but we are waiting to learn more about the issue.
In the meantime, we refer you to the Star Wars Outlaws trailer published during the Future Games Show 2024.
