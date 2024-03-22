Star Wars Outlaws received a premiere classification in South Korea, which places the game in a segment dedicated to adultswith a rating of “19+” which could be linked to a specific feature present in the Ubisoft game, namely a mini-card game reminiscent of poker.

In fact, the issue does not seem to be linked to the violence present in Star Wars Outlaws: usually this does not imply a classification of the genre unless it is particularly extreme and explicit. Just look at how Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which has a similar tone, received the typical 15+ rating in that region.

What would therefore move the age group upwards would be the presence of “a mini-game that leads to betting on in-game content and obtain dividends”, reads the summary description applied to the Ubisoft title by the classification body.