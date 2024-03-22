The VK Dating service has added a new way to find a couple based on their interests.

The VK Dating service has added a new way to find a couple based on their interests, now Russians will be able to make acquaintances in a new way, told in the press service of VKontakte.

Users will be able to open one of 15 thematic collections and select profiles based on hobbies. At the same time, the new function also increases the likelihood of mutual matches and shortens the path from creating a profile to dating, since the user immediately sees a person with similar hobbies. For a successful match, you can choose interests from more than 100 options, including “Creativity”, “Active lifestyle”, “Social life” and others.

Product Director of the VK Dating service Igor Kuznetsov notes that now the process of finding a match has become more conscious.

It is known that in just two years of the service’s existence, the number of its users reached 26 million.

Previously, the VK Dating mobile application was launched in Belarus. It was available for download on iOS devices.