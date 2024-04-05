Activist ridiculed Biden and Zelensky with drawings on car

A car with a print ridiculing the presidents of the United States and Ukraine, Joe Biden and Vladimir Zelensky, was spotted on the streets of Moscow. Presumably, the car belongs to an activist who has previously expressed his position through creativity, reports “TVNZ”.

The car features Biden and Zelensky in Nazi garb and an American flag strapped to the towbar, dirty as it drags on the ground.

The owner of the SUV is yachtsman Valery, who has previously created well-known promotions. In May 2022, a man carried a coffin covered with the flag of Ukraine through the city center. Around the same time, he organized a “farewell to Ukraine” event near the American embassy in Moscow.

Valery himself said that he received threats from Ukraine.