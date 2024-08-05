Ubisoft has officially announced Star Wars Outlaws Post-Launch Contentwhich apparently will receive two expansions which will enrich the experience with new stories and missions for the adventure’s protagonist, Kay Vess.
The Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass will include a character pack and the exclusive Jabba’s Gambit mission, as well as two story packs, also available for separate purchase, which will be released this fall and next spring respectively.
Ubisoft has clarified that All players will have the opportunity to meet Jabba the Hutt during the main campaign, but that Season Pass owners will be able to access an additional mission provided by the Hutt Cartel.
“Just as Kay is assembling a team for her big heist, she receives an assignment from Jabba the Hutt himself: ND-5 has owed the Hutts a debt for years, and Jabba has come to collect,” the official mission synopsis reads.
The two expansions
Featuring an open world inspired by a major PlayStation exclusive, Star Wars Outlaws will receive two expansions, as mentioned: Wild Card, coming this fall, and A Pirate’s Fortune, coming next spring.
In Wild Card we will see Kay Vess struggling with an infiltration mission: the outlaw will have to access a high-stakes Sabacc tournament, but will end up meeting the legendary Lando Calrissian and will discover at that point that the competition is hiding something.
In A Pirate’s Fortune, however, Kay will come across the veteran pirate Hondo Ohnakadetermined to settle scores with a ruthless gang of criminals. Will we help him complete this difficult task?
