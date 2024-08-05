Ubisoft has officially announced Star Wars Outlaws Post-Launch Contentwhich apparently will receive two expansions which will enrich the experience with new stories and missions for the adventure’s protagonist, Kay Vess.

The Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass will include a character pack and the exclusive Jabba’s Gambit mission, as well as two story packs, also available for separate purchase, which will be released this fall and next spring respectively.

Ubisoft has clarified that All players will have the opportunity to meet Jabba the Hutt during the main campaign, but that Season Pass owners will be able to access an additional mission provided by the Hutt Cartel.

“Just as Kay is assembling a team for her big heist, she receives an assignment from Jabba the Hutt himself: ND-5 has owed the Hutts a debt for years, and Jabba has come to collect,” the official mission synopsis reads.