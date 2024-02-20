Italian developer Untold Games has announced City 20, a new “city simulator” set in a post-apocalyptic world where the city will adapt to your actions, good or bad, as you try to survive. The game is in development for PC, with a release Early Access expected by end of 2024.

City 20 promises an “emergent narrative, responsive sandbox gameplay, the need for careful resource management, and a unique look.” Untold says: “City 20 invites players to immerse themselves in a meticulously crafted world, drawing inspiration from European science fiction classics such as Stalker, The Road or La Jetee. As the remnants of civilization scramble to survive, players must navigate a landscape transformed by a man-made disaster and influenced by the profound interconnectedness of a realistic social environment.”

“After five years of work, we are thrilled to present our game, City 20 – a deep systemic simulation of post-apocalyptic city life,” said Untold. “This journey has been a labor of love and we can't wait to share it with the world. This is not just a game, it is the result of years of dedication and passion. With City 20 we have created the game we want to play and we are excited to share our latest title with the world.”