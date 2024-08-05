According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Stormare has been cast in the Until Dawn film.

Until Dawn is a narrative and cinematic game that features many high-level actors. It is an easy product to bring to the big screen and in fact PlayStation Productions has decided to make the leap from video game to film. In doing so, however, it has decided not to bring with it the various original actors from the video game, but to find space for new faces… or almost.

What role does Peter Stormare have in Until Dawn?

In the video game, Peter Stormare plays Dr. Alan J. Hillalso known as The Analyst. He plays an important role in the narrative of Until Dawn and his scenes act as interludes between the various chapters of the video game. In addition, the man is a sort of narrator of the story. It will certainly be interesting to see how this character will be recreated for the film.

Dr. Alan J. Hill in Until Dawn

It must also be stated that among all the actors in the video gamePeter Stormare is the easiest to reprise his role. The cast is basically all kids and the actors who played them are now adults in their 40s. In video games it’s easy to rejuvenate or age a motion capture actor, in a movie it takes a little more effort to give an acceptable result.

The analyst has always been “old” and therefore Peter Stormare’s current age (71 years old as of August 27, 2024) is more than adequate for the role.

