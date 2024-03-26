The Colombia selection faces Romania this Tuesday in a friendly match on the Fifa date played in Madrid, in preparation for the Copa América.

The Colombian team has just beaten Spain 1-0 and is undefeated in 17 games since the coach arrived. Nestor Lorenzo.

In the starting lineup, Lorenzo maintained the base that beat Spain and had slight tweaks to the roster such as the presence of starter James Rodriguez.

Jhon Córdoba scores with a header. Photo:Taken from the video Share

Goals

The Colombian team went ahead on the scoreboard with a great goal from Jhon Córdoba. It was 5 minutes into the game when Luis Diaz He overflowed on the left, in the area, touched back for Mojica who threw a good cross and Jhon Córdoba appeared, another one who started as a starter, and hit a great header towards the floor to make it 1-0.

Jhon Córdoba celebrates goal with Colombia. Photo:AFP Share

Good start for Colombia in the game and better for the forward who plays a lot in this game to fight for ownership in the team.

The second Colombian goal was the work of John Arias. The play was developed with force, in a divided ball, Muñoz made a good block, then a cross came to the area where Jhon Córdoba made the screen and Arias came back alone to score, in 35 minutes.

