And we are not talking about something simple that causes the game to end closed. No, it’s actually a serious bug that, if it occurs, prevents the player from progressing through the story. This is something that happens at an early stage of this new adventure.

More or less, around two to three hours of playing. Although a lot depends on how far the player progresses through the story of Star Wars Jedi: Survivorand Cal Kestis dying before saving.

The risk is that when it appears again it will be trapped in a certain place. In this way it is not possible to go forward or backward. The fact is that talking about this issue implies saying a few spoilers about the game.

So you have been warned. The fact is that in Koboh after completing the duality chamber and taking the elevator, and helping a certain droid, it is necessary to make sure to meditate in a suitable place for that.

That is immediately after doing the above mentioned in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Why is the above process necessary? Because if this Jedi Knight dies he goes back into the chamber and he has no way out.

To make matters worse all fast travel is disabled at that meditation point, and the elevator just won’t open. The only solution that exists at the moment is to start the game again, which is undoubtedly annoying for more than one player.

It is necessary to point out that this problem is not exclusive to the PlayStation 5 version, but also happens with the Xbox Series X | S version. These are the kind of bugs that need to be fixed as soon as possible.

All because they really are harmful. The person that public this bug on Reddit from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor You want to request a refund for the game.

The fact is that at the moment Redspawn Entertainment is very focused on finding a solution to the performance problems of the version available for PC.

So there is a chance that the fix for the bug mentioned above might take longer than expected.

