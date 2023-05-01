In Russia, on May 1, part of pensions will increase and the procedure for their payments will change

From May 1, Russia will see a number of important changes in laws and other regulations that will affect the lives of millions of people. To which categories of citizens pensions will be increased, how the procedure for receiving social payments in cash will change, and how long the second long weekend will last – in the material of Lenta.ru.

The Russians are waiting for another long weekend

May traditionally starts from the long weekend. The three-day weekend in honor of Spring and Labor Day is already running from Saturday, April 29, and will end on May 1. The first working day will be Tuesday, May 2. And in honor of Victory Day, non-working days will last from May 6 to May 9 inclusive. The first two working weeks of the month will be short.

Parts of pensioners will increase payments

From May 1, a number of Russians will increase their pensions. So, citizens who have reached the age of 80 will receive an increase. By law, they are entitled to a monthly surcharge of 7.5 thousand rubles. You do not need to write an application for this, since the Social Fund has the necessary information about pensioners.

In addition, the increase in the pension allowance for members of flight crews of civil aviation aircraft and workers in the coal industry. It is due to them in connection with harmful, dangerous, stressful and difficult working conditions. Under current legislation, the amount of payments is adjusted four times a year – February 1, May 1, August 1 and November 1.

From May 1, you can receive a pension in cash only at the offices of the Russian Post

“Post office” will remain the only organization that will deliver pensions and other social benefits to your home in cash. Until May 1, it was possible to use the services of alternative private companies for this. Now their clients will be automatically transferred to Russian Post service.

Hot meals in schools will become mandatory

Government changed from May 1, the procedure for compiling a menu for schoolchildren. Now contractors will have to coordinate it with the management of educational organizations. Moreover, this should be done separately for each age group of children. Additionally, it is prescribed to coordinate dietary meals if it is required for one of the students, and it is also forbidden to exclude hot meals from the menu.

Mortgages can get more expensive

Central Bank from May 1 raises premiums to risk ratios for mortgage loans for the purchase of housing in new buildings under equity participation agreements. These changes are aimed at making it unprofitable for banks to work with insolvent borrowers. Credit institutions will be less likely to approve mortgages for such clients. And those who still get approval will have to take a loan at a higher interest rate.

Ferry service between Trabzon and Sochi will be launched

From May 1, a regular ferry service between Turkish Trabzon and Sochi opens. As the head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Turkish city of Erkut Celebi specified, ferries with a capacity of 300 passengers and designed to carry 200 cars, 6 buses and 12 containers for cargo will run between the ports.

Visa-free regime with Albania will stop working

Albania canceled seasonal visa-free entry for Russian tourists from May 1 to September 30. Thus, now, to visit the country, Russians will have to apply for a visa in accordance with the purpose of their trip.