The first part of Star Wars: Deathtroopers sees the player explore a Star Destroyer while the second episode is set on Endor in which you are required to find an outpost, activate it and face waves of zombies.

Let's point out that it is a fan-made, unofficial game not associated with Disney or Lucasfilm, but based on the 2009 novel Death Troopers in which zombies are introduced in Star Wars.

Stefano Cagnani published via Itch.io a short horror game divided into two episodes called Star Wars: Deathtroopers and the YouTube channel ENFANT TERRIBLE created a dedicated video which allows you to see its contents.

Star Wars: Deathtroopers, interesting but with a big problem

If you're looking for an official Star Wars game, Outlaws will soon be the center of attention

Star Wars: Deathtroopers is an interesting project. Since it is a fan-made game made by one person it has various merits and uses of Unreal Engine 5 helped make it graphically intriguing. Plus, this is a great idea for a video game.

However, there are a couple of problems and let's not talk about bugs that seem to be present in the second episode. Star Wars: Deathtroopers is sold on Itch.io: it is not a free product. The amount requested is only a couple of euros, nothing excessive, but Star Wars is a protected IP: it is illegal to sell themed products without having the rights and we are sure that Disney will kill the project very quickly, perhaps even requesting compensation for what happened.

Our suggestion is Don't buy Star Wars: Deathtroopersbut we still want to share the video as the basic idea is curious and deserves to be explored with a real video game by Disney.

