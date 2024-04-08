Dubai (Etihad)

The Al Habtoor team won the “Masters” Polo Championship Cup, within the Dubai Gold Cup series, after defeating the Dubai Wolves team by half a goal, with a score of 5 goals to 4 goals and a half, in the final match that took place between them at the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club Stadium, with the participation of 4 teams. , with a handicap rating of 4 joules, while the “More Ralph Stars” team succeeded in defeating the “BBA” team with a score of 7 and a half goals to 7 goals.

The tournament is the penultimate stop on this season’s agenda, as the polo season concludes at Al Habtoor with the Dubai Cup, from April 15 to 20.

Mohammed Al Habtoor, President of the Polo Federation, expressed his happiness at the success of the tournament, and said: “Winning and losing in the polo family is something that does not concern us as much as performance, so we consider the four teams to be winners of the Championship Cup, because the level was high and met our ambitions, and this confirms that UAE Polo is moving in the right direction.” “It calls us to be optimistic about the future of the game.”

After the final match, Osama Esmat, representative of the Al Habtoor Polo Club and Resort, crowned the Al Habtoor team the crowned champion, the Dubai Wolves team the runner-up, and the “More Ralph Stars” team, the winner of the consolation cup, and presented prizes to the champions, where Santos Iriarte, the Al Habtoor player, won the best player award, and won the final match. Bora Best Pony Award.