Some of the staff of Cloud Imperium Games (CIG), the development studio of Star Citizenwas fired following the change of location of the studio. In recent days, the farewell of some key figures in the project had emerged, but now there is confirmation that something much bigger is cooking.

The former producer of Turbulent (company acquired by CIG) explained the situation Annie Bouffardwho spoke of mass layoffs carried out under the excuse of a change of location.

According to MassivelyOP, there are several key figures who have abandoned Star Citizen. Bouffard explained that many were unable to travel to the new studio in Manchester, UK, and were therefore turned away.

We're talking about people who were part of the project practically from the beginning, like Todd Papy. Furthermore, it appears that CIG has made cuts in the design, production and QA sectors.

Confirming Bouffard's words was level designer Dave Kubicka, who said he was fired after the renovation. Other ex-CIG did not explain the circumstances of their dismissal.