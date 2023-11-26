The standings after the Abu Dhabi GP 2023 are also the final standings. Read everything you need to know about the last race here.

Unlike the 2021 Dhabi GP, this year’s edition was a formality. Just a race that is still on the calendar and where there is not much at stake. At least, not at the front of the field. There was still plenty to fight for in the middle and at the back.

This weekend, no fewer than 10 test and reserve drivers were allowed to show off their skills. So it really was a bit of a mustard-after-meal race. But, for enough teams and drivers, there was a lot at stake. A slightly higher position means much more income for the teams.

Six things that struck us about the race

Before we go through everything with you for the last time this year, we have some things we delivered from the last race.

The RB19 was not specifically developed for Max Verstappen

Well, let’s start with yesterday’s article. The consensus – outside the Netherlands at least – is that the RB19 was developed for Verstappen. Yesterday two reserve drivers were allowed to drive for an hour and they did it right. Yes, their fastest laps were not at the level of Max and Sergio, but the entire field was neatly within one and a half seconds.

The adjustment also turned out to be a problem, because it took a while before the Red Bull drivers – especially with Max – got the speed up. However, according to RB substitute Jake Dennis, the car was great and there is no question that the car was developed and tuned specifically for someone. Teams build the fastest cars possible and the drivers can distinguish themselves by extracting the most out of it.

What. A. Start.

The Abu Dhabi GP is rarely an exciting race (yes, except in 2021), but the start was of unprecedented beauty. It was clean, it was exciting and it was very close. Leclerc’s divebomb was of unprecedented beauty. Now we know that Leclerc (and Sainz) were in a battle with Mercedes GP, so Leclerc couldn’t get away 100%. He doesn’t do that enough anyway and we would like him to do that more often. The start was – to be honest – also great because the rest of the race was intensely boring.

Verstappen also wins on a bad day

“Never bet against me.” Was signed, Max Verstappen. For a while it looked like it was going to be a mediocre weekend for the Dutchman. Helmut Marko bet 500 euros on MV33 not taking pole. Verstappen still had a tough time in the free practice, but he still managed to take pole in qualifying. Three laps into the race it looked like things might get exciting, but after the first series of stops all hope was to continue a fun race like alcohol from the mulled wine at a Christmas market in Colmar.

Fernando laughs, Fernando cries

It was a huge surprise 23 races ago that Aston Martin Racing and especially Fernando Alonso was so fast. Very cool, of course. Fernando also let everyone know over the on-board radio. Unfortunately, they were unable to continue. The last race it was clear again that Alonso was not in the mood. That was also about the on-board radio. He remains a cunning fox, because the brake test on Alonso was not very neat, but typical.

Red Bull needs a challenger.

Or take away Red Bull. But in principle it is no longer of any concern to the neutral viewer. In fact, at the start a few editorial members (including the undersigned) were cheering for Leclerc. If you don’t count Red Bull this year you have a very cool battle between McLaren, Aston Martin, Ferrari and Mercedes. It is a shame that those big names are now fighting for the poodle prize. So hopefully these teams will be able to make a big step next season.

Verstappen needs a challenger

You know, Christian Horner should have just joined the conversation with Hamilton. The best driver of all time against the current three-time world champion. Because we can say that Red Bull needs stronger competitors, but a car is only as good as the second driver, says Kees van der Grint. Won 19 of the 22 races, led 1,000 laps and for the first time a driver has double the number of points compared to number 2.

Drivers Championship

Sainz and Alonso were both on 200 points, while Sainz’s qualifying was dramatic (although his Ferrari was considerably faster). A lot changed in the final score, by the way. Sainz went from 4 to 7, Alonso from 5 to 4 and Leclerc from 7 to 5. None of the Alpines got points, so Gasly remains ahead of Ocon.

The standings after the Abu Dhabi GP 2023 in the Drivers’ Championship are as follows

Position Driver Team Points 1 Verstappen Red Bull 575 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 285 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 232 4 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 206 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 206 6 Lando Norris McLaren 205 7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 200 8 George Russel Mercedes 175 9 Oscar Piastri McLaren 97 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 74 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 62 12 Esteban Ocon Alpine 58 13 Alexander Albon Williams 27 14 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 17 15 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 10 16 Nico Hulkenberg Hare 9 17 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 6 18 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 6 19 Kevin Magnussen Hare 3 20 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 2 21 Logan Sargeant Williams 1 22 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 0

Constructors’ Championship

Here the battle between Ferrari and Mercedes was the most exciting. There were only four dots between them. The battle between AlphaTauri and Williams was also an interesting one. In qualifying, the AT drivers performed much better than Williams. Ultimately, Mercedes managed to hold on to the lead. Despite the mediocre performances of Albon and Sargeant, Tsunoda’s eighth place was not enough to take seventh position from Williams.

The standings after the Abu Dhabi GP 2023 in the constructors’ championship are as follows:

Position Team Points 1 Red Bull 860 2 Mercedes 409 3 Ferrari 406 4 McLaren 302 5 Aston Martin 280 6 Alpine 120 7 Williams 28 8 AlphaTauri 25 9 Alfa Romeo 16 10 Hare 12

Qualifying match

At Mercedes it was a matter of exchanging pennies for a long time. As a result, Hamilton and Russell are exactly equal. It is also striking that for most teams there is a clear number 1 in terms of qualifications. Ultimately, Albon is the only one who was faster than his teammate in every qualifying session. This overview shows how the drivers perform compared to their teammates, but not to what extent. For example, Ricciardo did not get further than P15 in last qualifying and Tsunoda was in P6.

The standings after the GP Abu Dhabi 2023 in the qualifying match are as follows:

Driver Driver Verstappen 20 Pérez 2 Alonso 18 Stroll 4 Russell 11 Hamilton 11 Leclerc 14 Sainz Jr. 8 Norris 15 Piastri 7 Ocon 9 Gasly 13 Hulkenberg 15 Magnussen 7 Guanyu 5 Bottas 17 Tsunoda 8 DeVries 2 Tsunoda 4 Ricciardo 3 Tsunoda 4 Lawson 1 Albon 22 Sargeant 0

Fastest race lap

It’s almost no fun anymore, like that. Because Verstappen is also at the top in this overview. However, you can clearly see that Red Bull and Verstappen focus on victories, and not so much on pole positions and fastest laps.

The mutual standings after the GP Abu Dhabi 2023 in terms of fastest race laps are as follows:

Driver Team Number of fastest race laps Verstappen Red Bull 9 Hamilton Mercedes 4 Pérez Red Bull 2 Piastri McLaren 2 Russell Mercedes 1 Zhou Alfa Romeo 1 Alonso Aston Martin 1 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1 Norris McLaren 1

Driver of the Day

It is very nice that Yuki Tsunoda was able to treat his departing team boss Franz Tost to lead for three laps. This means he has led the same number of laps as Fernando Alonso this season. It gave him the Driver of the Daytrophy.

The mutual standings after the Abu Dhabi GP 2023 in terms of Driver of the Day nominations are as follows:

Driver Team Number of nominations Lando Norris McLaren 5 Sergio Perez Red Bull 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 2 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 2 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1 Alex Albon Williams 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1

Did the Autoblog editors predict the race correctly?

Well, this was the most exciting! Because here too it could have gone either way. Reason for @jaapiyo to take a chance, while @michaelras and @wouter went more on the safe side. For a moment it looked like Michael was going to win, as his prediction was spot on. However, Pérez’s time penalty (5 seconds) threw a spanner in the works. Jaap wins this group for the first time. He is therefore obliged to hand out pink cakes in the editorial office.

The standings after the GP Las Vegas 2023 in the editorial rankings are as follows:

Editor Points Jaap (HAM, NOR, VER) 114 Michael (VER, LEC, PER) 110 Wouter (VER, PER, SAI) 99

1 point for correct guessing in the top 3, 5 points for correct position.

The first meters of the free practice of the Bahrain GP will be held on February 29 at 12:30.

