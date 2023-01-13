Paramount+ He doesn’t want to be left behind in the streaming wars, so he collaborated with Sylvester Stallone to launch the series “tulsa king”. Its premiere for Latin America was on December 25 and it has already been confirmed that it will have a second season, since we will be able to see the actor as a powerful mobster for longer than planned.

However, what has caught the attention of fans the most is that this work could be his last appearance in front of the cameras. The 76 interpreter is clear: this could be his farewell, so he does not want to disappoint his thousands of followers.

What is the series about?

New York mob boss Dwight “The General” Manfredi is released from prison after 25 years and exiled by his boss to settle in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his crime family doesn’t care about his well-being, he decides to establish a new criminal empire.

Stallone’s goodbye

In an interview with IndieWire, Stallone noted that his role as Dwight Manfredi could be his last job. “This may be my swan song,” he told the outlet. However, he clarified that he will also be working on other productions such as the biopic “Poe” and the series “Tenderloin”, but only behind the scenes.

Sylvester Stallone is Dwight Manfredi on the show. Photo: composition LR/ Paramount+

“With Sly you get an Oscar-nominated writer, a director, a producer and an editor who also happens to be a great actor. You’d be crazy not to let him in on the process,” showrunner Terence Winter praised about his collaboration with the actor.

If you have not yet dared to see “Tulsa King”, this January 13 is the last day for you to see the first episode for free on the official YouTube channel of Paramount+ Latin America.