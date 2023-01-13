Brazilian Attorney General asks court to investigate Bolsonaro’s involvement in riots

Brazil’s Attorney General’s Office has asked the Federal Supreme Court to investigate the involvement of former President Jair Bolsonaro in the riots in the capital. This is reported Reuters.

According to prosecutors, the ex-leader may be one of the instigators and ideologues of the violent protests that took place in Brasilia last week.

Earlier, the court issued an arrest warrant for Anderson Torres, the former head of the public security department of the Brazilian Federal District of the Capital. Torres himself, who is in Florida, USA, announced his intention to surrender to the authorities. In turn, Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino admitted that the country’s authorities could ask the United States to extradite the former head of the security department of the Capital Federal District if he does not return.

On January 8, a state of emergency was declared in the capital of Brazil due to the riots staged by supporters of Bolsonaro. It is specified that they demanded the resignation of the current government. Police fired tear gas, while protesters threw stones at officials.

Jair Bolsonaro himself condemned the riots staged by his supporters. “Peaceful demonstrations in a legal form are part of democracy. However, the looting and seizure of public buildings that took place today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, do not fall under this rule,” he said.