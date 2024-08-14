After the full-bodied deep dive video of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl from a few days ago, the developers of GSC Game World now take us on a tour of the Zone with a trailer entirely dedicated to the game world and the various settings.

We are talking about a world that extends for over 60 square kilometers and which includes a wide variety of indoor and outdoor settings, including abandoned houses, laboratories, nuclear sites, underground and open-air areas, all obviously full of dangers and secrets.