After the full-bodied deep dive video of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl from a few days ago, the developers of GSC Game World now take us on a tour of the Zone with a trailer entirely dedicated to the game world and the various settings.
We are talking about a world that extends for over 60 square kilometers and which includes a wide variety of indoor and outdoor settings, including abandoned houses, laboratories, nuclear sites, underground and open-air areas, all obviously full of dangers and secrets.
Are you ready for launch?
After numerous postponements due to the war in Ukraine, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl should finally reach the hands of players on November 20, 2024barring any further delays on the roadmap, as a temporary exclusive for Xbox Series X|S consoles, PC, and Game Pass. The game could later also arrive on PS5, although at the moment there are no official confirmations and timing.
Just a few days ago we also saw a gameplay video of over 35 minutes with interventions from the developers, which highlights some of the key elements of the first-person shooter, including gunplay and the introduction of various human and non-human enemies.
#STALKER #takes #tour #Zone #trailer #dedicated #environments
Leave a Reply