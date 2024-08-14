Mexico City.- The Secretariat of Public Service (SFP) is conducting an investigation against David Aguilar Romero, current head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) for alleged sexual and workplace harassment.

Last April, Giovanna Salem, the former personal secretary of the head of the department, denounced the pressure and harassment of the official.

The woman presented audios, photographs and shared chats of Aguilar Romero’s messages.

The complaint was also filed with the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH).

David Aguilar was the general coordinator of Education and Outreach at Profeco, but assumed the position of Attorney General in October 2023, after the incumbent, Ricardo Sheffield, presented a leave of absence to run with Morena for the Senate seat in his native Guanajuato.

Following the complaints, the SFP opened an investigation file. Profeco officials revealed that the official uses part of the agency’s legal team to prepare his legal defense.

Collaborators of the new team of the President-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, received a complaint with details of sexual and workplace harassment, as David Aguilar presumes among his assistants that he will be ratified in the new Government.

Since the complaint was filed last April, the head of Profeco has remained silent.