As we recently reported, during an interview held at Gamescom, the lead producer of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl – Slava Lukyanenka – revealed something that did not please a part of the Xbox community. The video game, according to him, is currently running at 25 FPS on Xbox Series S.
It wasn’t a surprising statement, given that the Xbox Series S is the weakest console between Microsoft and Sony. Teams often need to work on a few details to ensure their game runs properly on that platform.
It seems however that in reality there is nothing truein a certain sense.
What the producer of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl said
Via Twitter, Slava Lukyanenka explained that he actually said that STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl runs at 25 FPS on Xbox Series S, but that’s actually not true. The game actually runs at 35 FPS, which is certainly more acceptable for any video game.
Why did he say 25 FPS? He just got confused while talking. He said “the optimization on Series S is going well. Some parts of the game might be slightly under target right now (that’s why I got confused) but on average STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is running at 34-36 [FPS]. Our goal is to publish on Series S [il gioco] with at least 30 FPS in every part of the Zone. There is no drama going on, we just have to finish working.”
We also point out that the runtime of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been revealed and it is huge.
