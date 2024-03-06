Although the live action series of Avatar: The Last Airbender Debuting to a mixed reception from fans, this production has become a global success, reaching more than 41.1 million views on Netflix. Thus, It shouldn't be a big surprise to hear that more seasons are already on the way.

Through his official Twitter account, Netflix has confirmed that two more seasons for Avatar: The Last Airbender have already been approved. Although at the moment there is no information about its release date, the actors involved and the path this adaptation will take. However, this is good news for all fans of this version of the classic Nickelodeon story.

The Avatar will return!! Seasons 2 & 3 of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER are coming! pic.twitter.com/NDxSDP7kZE — Netflix (@netflix) March 6, 2024

Let us remember that the original cartoon also consisted of three seasons, and although the Netflix adaptation will have fewer episodes, It looks like they'll get a chance to cover all the narrative points we originally saw between 2005 and 2008.. Now we just have to wait for more information to become available.

We remind you that You can now enjoy the first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix. On related topics, a new Avatar game is already on the way. Likewise, you can see a glimpse of this live action here.

Editor's Note:

Unlike One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender It was not the live action adaptation that many expected. Although the key moments of the story are present in the first season, the character development is something that was forgotten, and I hope it will be returned to in the future.

Via: Netflix