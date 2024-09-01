Norway remains the EU’s largest gas supplier with 23.9 cubic meters in the second quarter. Russia held this position until its attack on Ukraine in early 2022, after which many EU countries reduced imports from the country. According to data from the Federal Statistical Office, Germany no longer imports gas from there. Across the EU, Russia has risen to second place in the list of suppliers, just ahead of the USA. The target countries were not revealed in the data.
CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen called for an EU-wide import ban on Russian gas in the “Welt” newspaper: “The Europeans are supporting Ukraine with billions and at the same time paying billions into Putin’s war chest – that is neither responsible, nor rational, nor credible.” The energy policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Michael Kruse, spoke in favor of a surcharge on the price of Russian imported gas in order to finance aid and arms deliveries to Ukraine. “In this way, Putin would pay for the resistance to his barbaric attacks himself.”
#sanctions #countries #import #gas #Russia #USA
