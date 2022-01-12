Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl will now be released on 8th December 2022 for Xbox Series X / S and PC.

That delay means the game will now have an additional seven months’ worth of development time to further test and polish before launch, developer GSC said in a statement today.

The creepy first-person game was previously set to debut on 28th April.

“Stalker 2 is the biggest project in the history of GSC, and it requires thorough testing and polishing,” the studio wrote, announcing the delay. “We are convinced that development should take as long as necessary, especially in the case of such a project.

“This decision is not an easy one, but we are doing the best possible to deliver you a game that can live up to expectations.”

Stalker 2 was previously described as “coming first” to Xbox, and to Xbox Game Pass at launch.

In December, GSC was forced to cancel its plans to include a “metaverse” of NFTs within the game following a significant backlash online.