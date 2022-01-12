Change at the top of Peugeot Italy from January 1, 2022. He was appointed head of the French brand in our country Thierry Lonziano, instead of Salvatore Internullo. In the new role of Peugeot Italia Brand Director, he responds hierarchically to Santo Ficili, Stellantis Country Manager Italy.

Thierry Lonziano Director of Peugeot Italy, who he is, his career

Born in Cagnes sur Mer in France 50 years ago, Thierry Lonziano is married and has 2 children. The new Director of Peugeot Italy is passionate about rugby and lover of the beautiful country, he owes his surname to Italian origins of paternal grandparents. He completed his studies at Rouen Business School and began his career in Groupe PSA in 1994.

After 2010 he arrived in Italy where he held increasingly important roles in the field commercial, marketing and communication. From fleets to branch management Peugeot of Sesto San Giovanni, until you enter Banque PSA Finance in Milan, as Sales Director. At the beginning of the last decade he then held the role of Marketing Director of Peugeot Italia, until he was called to head the marketing department of the Lion of a major country like the France.

Thierry Lonziano, the new Director of Peugeot Italy

He also drove the Peugeot brand in Belgium and Luxembourg and in January 2018 he was appointed Marketing and Communication Director around the world, personally managing the electrical transition of the brand.

