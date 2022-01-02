Dakar director David Castera on today’s stage: “We will have to keep an eye on the headland until km 55. Sandy slopes and dunes up to CP1. Then harder tracks and faster terrain. At km 127, the panorama changes: a lot of mound, winding track between stones, sometimes with large rocks. Carefully. Many track changes after km 127. In 160, a small canyon between mountains. Neutralization at km 207 and, from there, off-piste in a big way through the dunes to the finish line. Quite special dunes with a pronounced drop after crossing them, those who were here the first year in Saudi Arabia know them. Be very careful with those Danger 2 dunes and the steep slope when crowning them, sometimes with a drop of 200-300 meters. Attention there with the fuel. From 207, winding tracks to the finish line of the special ”.