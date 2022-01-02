The Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said that “in response to the threat, we carried out air strikes on legitimate military targets in Sana’a,” noting that 4 stores of drones and launch pads were destroyed in the military transport brigade camp.

The Arab coalition added that the operation is in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules, explaining that preventive measures were taken to spare civilians and civilian objects from collateral damage.

The Arab coalition had earlier announced the interception and destruction of 3 drones launched towards southern Saudi Arabia.

The coalition forces indicated that they monitored the sources of threatening the drones from inside the Yemeni capital, Sana’a.

“In response to the threat, we are conducting intelligence surveillance and operational preparation for air strikes,” he added.