Ciudad Juarez.- Personnel from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat went to the Hubell Bel Manufacturing factory to talk about domestic violence, the different types of violence and the ways to report them.

The company, located at the intersection of Pino Seco and Valle del Paseo streets in the Lote Bravo neighborhood, received the agents who taught them about the “Violentometer,” an intensity scale that allows recognizing acts of violence that can range from insults to assaults with weapons.

According to the corporation, this tool “is used to differentiate the types and degrees of violence that exist, as well as to adopt prevention measures so that they can be identified and reported.”

The agency reminded maquila workers that violence can be psychological, economic, and even sexual.

At the end of the talk, the agents invited people to use the mobile phone application “Juárez Emergencia” to request help, as an alternative way to call 911, which they can download for free, in addition to providing them with information on community numbers in the different districts.

The community numbers that citizens can call to request support in any kind of emergency are:

In the Valle district, 656 265 1831; in the East, 656 597 4213; in the West, 656 4933587; in Riveras, 656 860 6661; in the South, 656 247 0305; in the University, 656 218 5732; in the Center, 656 820 2937, and to request the intervention of the Specialized Directorate on Family and Gender Violence, 656 381 0922.