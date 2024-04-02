Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has begun decorating the main and side streets, bridges and roundabouts in the city and its suburbs with hundreds of illuminated artistic paintings, to rejoice and celebrate the arrival of Eid Al Fitr, with the aim of bringing joy to the souls of members of the community, and to express expressions of joy in welcoming this occasion that is dear to the hearts of everyone.

Municipality teams are working on installing Eid al-Fitr decorative panels as additional decorations for Ramadan decorations, to embody the spirituality of Eid al-Fitr and what it represents to members of society, as the panels are characterized by a combination of selected geometric formations between the stars and crescents, and words of congratulations on the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

Illuminated panels for Eid al-Fitr are being added to Ramadan decorations. The decorations on bridges and roundabouts for Ramadan have been changed with Eid al-Fitr decorations, and Eid decorations have also been installed on the front lighting poles at every intersection on the main and secondary roads.

The Corniche Street was decorated along its length with Eid decorations, which were characterized by cheerful colors that combined white, blue, yellow and green, and included many phrases and greeting words known in Emirati society, such as: “Eid Mubarak,” “May you be blessed,” and “May it come to you.” , “From the Eids and the Ghanameen,” and several colors were combined into one painting to give it a special spirit that distinguishes it from other occasions, in addition to inoculating all the figures and formations with acrylic.

The municipality was keen to ensure that the illuminated formations and figures installed as part of Eid al-Fitr decorations were of appropriate and safe sizes for road users, including cars and pedestrians, and that they were all made of environmentally friendly materials, of high quality in terms of insulation, and resistance to all weather factors.

The municipality establishes a special mechanism to follow up the work of the decorations with full efficiency, by allocating an experienced technical staff, who has full knowledge of all the plans and expectations that may occur, and deal with them immediately, in order to preserve the aesthetic appearance of the decorations.