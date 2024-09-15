Here we leave you the latest news of highs and lows of Stove Football:

🚨 Club America has signed 19-year-old center-back Hugo Buyla. He will be registered with the youth academy. [@ale_orvananos via @ClaroSports] #ClubAmerica #AguilasEng pic.twitter.com/HU9LVtFg05 — The Eagle Eye Podcast (@EagleEyePodcast) September 14, 2024

An old acquaintance of Liga MX is back… Dario Benedetto is now a Gallos player! 🔥#HeartandEndurance pic.twitter.com/5uSHIElFKq — White Roosters 🐓 (@Club_Queretaro) September 13, 2024

🐻 RENOVATED! 🐻 ✍️ ‘El Oso’ González will continue to defend the colors of Guadalajara 🔴⚪️ Here are all the details of the renovation 👉 https://t.co/m5yjo7uK8e pic.twitter.com/grovniciKw — CHIVAS (@Chivas) September 13, 2024

Víctor Dávila is already in CDMX, this Saturday he will sign his contract and at night he will probably be at the stadium to watch the classic. Full information in @ESPNmx pic.twitter.com/sGiPHMZU2d — CESAR CABALLERO (@ccaballero10) September 14, 2024

Luis Rodriguez of W Sports He mentioned that the Coapa team has an accelerated plan to achieve the mission in a timely manner, which would consist of sending the forward’s new contract this Friday night and then presenting it to the high command of the Femexfut before 7:00 p.m., the time when the transfer market ends.