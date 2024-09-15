This Saturday, September 14, the transfer market comes to an end, so some clubs in theLiga MX have made their final moves for the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
Here we leave you the latest news of highs and lows of Stove Football:
Although it had been mentioned that the America He would not go for any defender, in the end he bought the transfer of the 19-year-old Equatorial Guinean defender, as reported by the Argentine journalist Cesar Merlo. The defender arrives from the Atalanta from Italy and signed a long-term contract, but was registered with the under-23s, but there is a good chance that he could play in the first team.
This Friday Querétaro gave the big surprise by signing the Argentine striker, an old acquaintance of Mexican football. After ending his contract with the Boca Juniors From his country, El Pipa arrived as a free agent at Gallinero, signing a contract until 2025.
After announcing the renewal of Alan Mozo and Roberto Alvarado, Chivas He continued to announce the contract extensions he made with other players. El Oso has become one of the fans’ favorites and signed his contract until 2027.
Another player who was also protected is the goalkeeper, who has just earned his first call-ups with the national team. El Tala renewed his contract with the Rebaño Sagrado until 2028.
The Brazilian right winger was announced as a new reinforcement for the Toluca with a rather novel video on social networks, after having passed the corresponding medical examinations. The Red Bull Bragantino Brazil, the club from which the striker comes, also already said goodbye to him on social media. The South American signed for the next four years after spending nine million dollars plus variables.
It is already known that the Chilean, coming from the CSKA Moscow from Russia, will be the last reinforcement of the America for this transfer window, but according to several reports, the board would have problems registering him because it would not be before closing time.
Luis Rodriguez of W Sports He mentioned that the Coapa team has an accelerated plan to achieve the mission in a timely manner, which would consist of sending the forward’s new contract this Friday night and then presenting it to the high command of the Femexfut before 7:00 p.m., the time when the transfer market ends.
Mazatlan He also dropped a big bombshell before closing the transfer market, as he has everything ready to sign the midfielder from AEK Athens from Greece, reported Halftime.
