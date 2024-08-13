Ciudad Juarez.- A course on “Police Intelligence and Counterintelligence”, taught by teachers of the National Police of Colombia, was received by elements of the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE).

The workshop began earlier this month at the State Institute of Public Security (IESP) in Ciudad Juárez.

During the training, personnel assigned to the Special Detective Group and the Swat Special Force carried out various learning and training interventions in different areas of the IESP

This, with the intention of enhancing knowledge and responding effectively, critically and creatively to government demands, guaranteeing improvement in their skills.