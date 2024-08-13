Washington.- The live space in which X owner Elon Musk was to interview Republican candidate for the White House, Donald Trump, has presented various failures and has not been able to start.

At the moment, there are more than 62,500 listeners connected, with thousands more who have not been able to log in.

“We’re trying every possible way to access this stream — by phone, desktop, in-app, in-browser — and most of us journalists are having trouble getting it to work,” wrote The New York Times’ Chris Cameron.

In this regard, Musk said that “there appears to be a DDOS attack on X.”

“Working to close it. Worst case scenario, we’ll proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later,” the owner of the social network wrote.

In May 2023, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis used the platform to officially announce his presidential bid, a disastrous launch marred by technical glitches and overloaded by more than 400,000 people trying to connect.