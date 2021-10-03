It all seemed easy for Dominique Aegerter, but the Portimao round proved to be more difficult than expected. To complicate his life is his direct rival in the standings Steven Odendaal, who in Race 2 raises his head and returns to win after a fast that lasted from the first heat of Most. The Evan Bros team driver beats Jules Cluzel in a sprint and the race ends at the photo finish, with the two separated by only 11 thousandths. The South African thus makes fun of the GMT94 standard bearer, while Federico Caricasulo is just under four tenths of a second.

After many difficulties, the Motoxracing team rider returns to the podium for the first time from Portimao 2019 and on this same track he grabs the third position after having also been in command of the race. With this result, Caricasulo deprives Manuel Gonzalez of the podium, who in this last European heat has to be satisfied with the fourth position, 629 thousandths from the winner.

The first four make a big difference on the rest of the group, led by Dominique Aegerter. Great difficulties for the world leader, who tries to keep up with the leaders, but then has to settle for fifth place, just over three seconds behind Odendaal. The gap in the standings is reduced, but the Swiss with 54 points is still well ahead and can manage.

On the other hand, Yari Montella smiles, author of a decidedly solid race that allows him to cross the finish line in sixth position. The Italian precedes Randy Krummenacher, who fails to be effective and does not go beyond seventh place. The Swiss of the CM Racing team appears more opaque than in the first appearances with the team.

Krummenacher closes Race 2 ahead of Philipp Oettl, in great difficulty in this last race of the weekend and only eighth. The top 10 is closed by the other Evan Bros driver Peter Sebestyen, ninth, and Can Oncu, tenth. Race to forget for Niki Tuuli and Raffaele De Rosa, fighting with the group of the first in the initial stages, but ended up on the ground. The Finn was forced to retire, while the Neapolitan driver returns to the track and finishes 14th.

So the other Italians: Kevin Manfredi is 11th and winner of the European title, while Federico Fuligni is 16th. You have to scroll to the 24th square to find Luigi Montella, who closes the group of Italians. Leonardo Taccini did not finish the race.