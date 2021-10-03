Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, presented the crowds of mourners for the body of the martyr of national duty, Lieutenant Pilot Nasser Mohammed Al-Rashidi, who moved to his Lord’s side yesterday with 3 of his colleagues after they were involved in an ambulance crash while performing their humanitarian mission.

His Highness performed the funeral prayer at the mosque of the martyr Omar Al-Muqbali in the Umm Ghafa area, where the worshipers carried the body of the martyr to his final resting place.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyr Al Rashidi and prayed to the Almighty God to bless the deceased with the vastness of his mercy, and to dwell in his vast gardens with the two friends, the martyrs and the righteous.





