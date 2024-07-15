Michoacan.- The five young people that were reported as missing in Patzcuaro last July 10thalready They were foundand aliveas reported by the Michoacan Public Security Secretariat in their accounts of social networks.

“As a result of the sum of efforts carried out in the inter-institutional operation coordinated with the Attorney General of the State of Michoacanthe Secretary of National Defensethe National Anti-Kidnapping Coordination and National Guard We located in Huandacareo alive to the 5 young people from Pátzcuaro reported as missing“.

No further details were given in the publication.

Shortly before, the SSP of Michoacán also announced on social networks that elements of the Civil Guard, Office of the Attorney General, Secretary of National Defense, National Anti-Kidnapping Coordination and National Guard, They deployed an operation to Llocate the five young peopleand that the searches are carried out in Copandaro, Cuitzeo and Huandacareo.

As already reported, on July 10, Erika Lizeth, Luis Felipe, German de Alva, Ramon Pureco and Jose Maria “N” were last seen in PátzcuaroMichoacán, a well-known Magical Town. From then on, they were never heard from again.

On Sunday morning, relatives and friends of the missing gathered together and held a march, demanding that the authorities find them alive.

During the aforementioned march, the relatives of the five young people asked for explanations about what is happening in Pátzcuaro.

Those who joined the march demanded a solution to the wave of violence that is taking place in this region of the country.

And it was on Sunday night that the SSP of Michoacán announced that they had found the five young men alive.