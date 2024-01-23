The Women's League prepares its start for this season, in which 15 Colombian professional soccer teams will participate.

The championship will be held from February 16 to August 18, 2024 and the novelty is in the competition format.

It was defined that there would be a round-robin tournament and then home runs, so the playoff phase was eliminated, the system that had been played in recent years.

The teams that will play the Women's League are: Cali, Pasto, Nacional, Millonarios, Equidad, Junior, Real Santander, Llaneros, Internacional de Palmira, Cúcuta, Pereira, Medellín, Alianza and América and Santa Fe.

This was the draw

Photo: Santiago Saldarriaga / ELTIEMPO

This Tuesday Dimayor carried out the draw that defined the order of matches for the first date.

First date

Junior vs. Real Santander

Cúcuta vs. Santa Fe

Pereira vs. Grass

Alliance vs. Cali

Millionaires vs. Medellin

Llaneros vs. Equity

America vs. Inter Palmira

Rest: Atlético Nacional

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

More sports news