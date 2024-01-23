You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Women's League and Fernando Jaramillo
Archive EL TIEMPO and Dimayor
Women's League and Fernando Jaramillo
Dimayor drew the start of the championship.
The Women's League prepares its start for this season, in which 15 Colombian professional soccer teams will participate.
The championship will be held from February 16 to August 18, 2024 and the novelty is in the competition format.
It was defined that there would be a round-robin tournament and then home runs, so the playoff phase was eliminated, the system that had been played in recent years.
The teams that will play the Women's League are: Cali, Pasto, Nacional, Millonarios, Equidad, Junior, Real Santander, Llaneros, Internacional de Palmira, Cúcuta, Pereira, Medellín, Alianza and América and Santa Fe.
This was the draw
This Tuesday Dimayor carried out the draw that defined the order of matches for the first date.
First date
Junior vs. Real Santander
Cúcuta vs. Santa Fe
Pereira vs. Grass
Alliance vs. Cali
Millionaires vs. Medellin
Llaneros vs. Equity
America vs. Inter Palmira
Rest: Atlético Nacional
PABLO ROMERO
SPORTS
